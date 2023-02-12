Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Antoine Davis scored 41 points and Detroit Mercy defeated Green Bay 76-71 on Saturday night.

Davis added five rebounds for the Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon League). A.J. Oliver II scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance), and added six rebounds. Gerald Liddell shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Clarence Cummings III led the way for the Phoenix (3-24, 2-14) with 20 points and six rebounds. Zae Blake added 18 points for Green Bay. In addition, Davin Zeigler had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Detroit Mercy plays Friday against Oakland on the road, and Green Bay visits Robert Morris on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.