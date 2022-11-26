PARADISE, Nev. — DJ Davis scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat Nicholls State 83-56 on Friday night.

Davis shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (5-1). Dawson Baker scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Justin Hohn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Micah Thomas led the Colonels (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and three steals. Emanuel Littles added 10 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State. Latrell Jones also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.