The Brooklyn Center City Council on Monday is expected to officially present plans for a permanent memorial to Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by former police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop in April 2021.

Citizens got a look at schematics for the structure during a community meeting last week.

Designs call for a steel structure portrait of Wright atop a black granite paver to be built in the city right-of-way at 63rd Avenue N. and Kathrene Drive, the intersection where Wright was shot.

Wright's family teamed with Juxtaposition Arts in Minneapolis to create the memorial, which will also include plaques, a portrait, planter box and a basin to leave offerings. Symbols, including the number 23, a crown and a fist in a nod to a large statue that appeared at the site in the days after the killing, are part of the design.

Installation is expected to begin next month and take four to six weeks.