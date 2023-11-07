Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Celanese Corp., down $3.46 to $116.57.

The chemical company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $1.77 to $17.88.

The travel website operator reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 69 cents to $6.97.

The telehealth consultation company's third-quarter subscription growth beat analysts' forecasts.

Veeco Instruments Inc., up $2.13 to $26.99.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Sanmina Corp., down $7.57 to $45.24.

The electronics manufacturing services company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Datadog Inc., up $22.65 to $102.20.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Planet Fitness Inc., up $7.40 to $62.57.

The fitness center operator raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Emerson Electric Co., down $6.80 to $84.94.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.