A Dassel man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Howard Lake on Tuesday morning, and the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

The man who died was identified as Toby Jo Birr, 46.

Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to the crash on Hwy. 12 near Keats Avenue SW. A Ford Taurus, driven by Birr, and a Ford box truck were both traveling east on Hwy. 12 when they collided near Keats Avenue, according to the online incident report.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, and alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol added in the report. The crash is still under investigation.