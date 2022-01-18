JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Isiah Dasher scored 17 points to lead St. Peter's to a 65-57 win over Canisius on Tuesday.

KC Ndefo had 12 rebounds and four blocks for St. Peter's (6-6, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Scott Hitchon had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 1-5). Malek Green added 12 points.

