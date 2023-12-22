Tap the bookmark to save this article.

OXFORD, Ohio — Darweshi Hunter banked in a long 3-pointer at the buzzer — one of three makes from distance in the final 18 seconds for Miami (Ohio) — and the RedHawks beat Vermont 70-69 on Friday.

Miami trailed 66-58 with 1:17 to go. Hunter made a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to get within 66-64 and Evan Ipsaro added another 3 at 4.5 to make it 68-67.

Vermont guard TJ Long missed a free throw with 4.5 left. Anderson Mirambeaux grabbed the rebound and got it to Hunter, who raced the other way to bank in a 3-pointer from about 35-feet away.

Miami finished 10 of 28 from 3-point range. Hunter, Ipsaro and Ryan Mabrey each made three of Miami's 10 3-pointers.

Hunter and Mirambeaux scored 17 points apiece for Miami (5-6). Ipsaro finished with 13 points and Mabrey 11.

Aaron Deloney scored 13 points for the Catamounts (9-5). Matt Veretto added 12 and Nick Fiorillo scored 11 points.

