Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish earned his first win of the season, pitching five shutout innings after returning from the injured list, and Manny Machado hit a three-run double as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night to halt a five-game slide.

Darvish (1-1) was in command throughout his outing, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out three.

San Diego improved to 7-12 at home, including 2-9 at night.

The Padres scored four times in the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. The rally was keyed by Machado's bases-loaded double to right-center with none out off starter Nick Martinez (0-2), who pitched for San Diego the past two seasons.

San Diego's first run came in the third when Jake Cronenworth singled in Fernando Tatis Jr., who doubled.