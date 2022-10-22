Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Ryan Bloch kicked a career-long 32-yard field goal with four seconds left and Dartmouth held off a late comeback by Columbia to post a 27-24 victory Saturday to earn its first win in three Ivy League starts.

Robert Crockett III blocked a Columbia punt in the end zone and Tevita Moimoi pounced on the loose ball for a touchdown with 8:19 left in the third quarter to give the Big Green a 24-9 lead.

Ty'son Edwards capped a 15-play, 75-yard Columbia drive and added a two-point conversion run to make it 24-17, and Caden Bell capped a seven-play, 78-yard drive with a 14-yard pass to Luke Painton with 2:24 left in the game to tie the game at 24-24.

Dylan Cadwallader and receiver Paxton Scott each had first-half touchdown passes for Dartmouth and and Columbia rode three Alex Felkins first-half field goals to trail 14-9 at intermission.

Cadwallader finished 8 of 15 for 116 yards for Dartmouth (2-4, 1-2) and Paxton pulled in six passes for 104 yards.

Bell was 16 of 23 for 102 yards to lead Columbia (3-3, 0-3). Ryan Young carried 21 times for 120 yards.

Bloch's field goal was the longest of his four successful kicks this season. He has converted all 17 extra point attempts.

