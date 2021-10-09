HANOVER, N.H. — Nick Howard scored on a 7-yard run in overtime and Dartmouth defeated Yale 24-17 in a matchup of reigning Ivy League co-champions on Saturday.

Dartmouth's Connor Davis tied the game at 17, connecting on a 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then the Big Green (4-0, 2-0 Ivy) took the ball first in overtime. Howard lined up in a wildcat formation, took the snap, headed to the right and dragged a tackler the last three yards into the end zone.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1) were stopped on a fourth-and-1 pass attempt on their overtime possession.

Yale trailed 14-3 in the second quarter but eventually took the lead 17-14 on a 5-yard pass from Griffin O'Connor to Mason Tipton with 2:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

O'Connor completed 28 of 42 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Dartmouth's Derek Kyler was 19-of-29 passing for 189 yards with one touchdown.

It was the 104th game in a series that dates to 1884. Yale leads 54-44-6.

The teams tied for the Ivy League championship in 2019 and the league did not play in 2020.

