Edge rusher Danielle Hunter was absent, as expected, from the beginning of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Hunter, who is in the final year of his contract, has missed the team's entire offseason workout program to date, passing up the chance to earn a $100,000 workout bonus.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who also skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program, was present for the part of Tuesday's practice that was open to reporters. Tuesday's session was the first open practice since running back Dalvin Cook was released on Friday.

This is the third consecutive offseason Hunter, 28, has spent in contract discussions with the Vikings. The team has twice reworked the five-year, $72 million deal Hunter signed in 2018. He is scheduled to make $4.9 million this season, and can earn up to $500,000 in roster bonuses based on how many games he is on the Vikings' active roster. Additionally, Hunter, who had 10½ sacks last season, can earn a $500,000 bonus if he posts 13 sacks in 2023 and a $1 million bonus if he gets 15 sacks.

By skipping minicamp, Hunter would incur a mandatory fine of $16,459 for missing the first day and a $32,920 fine for missing the second day. The 2021 collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association removed a team's ability to later waive fines for a player who skips mandatory practices.