Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at parallels between the Nuggets and Timberwolves now that Denver has won its first NBA title. The teams are being built by the same person in much the same way, but is the personnel in Minnesota good enough to replicate what Tim Connelly did in Denver?

8:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand to dissect the news that Danielle Hunter is expected to skip mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday. What does that mean for his future with the Vikings? Plus they lament the Twins' bullpen and laud P.J. Fleck's class of 2024.

30:00: When will the Vikings' salary cap no longer be a mess?

