Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Daniel Durant's cha cha to "SexyBack" with partner Britt Stewart took cues from his 2007 prom — right down to his fast footwork and the pink suit coat he flung off mid-performance.

The Duluth actor has been steady through to the midpoint of this season of "Dancing with the Stars." He advances to the next round of the Disney+ competition, featuring guest judge Michael Buble.

This week required two pieces of choreography for back-to-back episodes with the theme of "Star Stories," which used the celebrity dancers' history as a muse. Durant performed a contemporary dance to "Both Sides Now" on Monday and followed on Tuesday with a throwback to the formal at Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.

"I can't wait to bring that same energy from when I was at prom in high school," Durant said in a rehearsal clip.

Durant started alone in shadow of spotlights, then did a strong Timberlake strut to Stewart. He threw in some sassy glances and hip rolls and it all ended in a burst of pyrotechnics on the stage behind the duo.

"A lot of booty roll with that cha cha," commented co-host Tyra Banks.

The judges offered critiques on arm placement and some bumbled footwork and suggested more exaggerated movements, but credited him with working his hips and oozing with confidence.

"You always have that presence of a charismatic leading man," said judge Bruno Tonioli.

The couple didn't fare as well in the show's dance marathon, which had the competitors shifting between different dance styles. Durant and Stewart were pulled from the stage first and missed the chance to be named Prom King and Queen.

Joseph Baena, a fitness model and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was eliminated with pro partner Daniella Karagach.