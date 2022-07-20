Dani Cameranesi, a two-time Olympian from Plymouth and former Gophers standout, announced her retirement from the U.S. women's national team Wednesday.

"I've been fortunate enough to represent my country for the last eight years, and I can proudly say I am an Olympic gold and silver medalist," Cameranesi said in a news release. "... Thank you hockey for the greatest years of my life. I cannot wait to see who puts on the number 24 jersey next. I'll be watching and cheering loudly. Go Team USA!"

Cameranesi, 27, helped lead The Blake School to two state championships and was named Ms. Minnesota Hockey in 2013. In four seasons with the Gophers, she racked up 201 points (93 goals, 108 assists), and helping the team win NCAA titles in 2015 and 2016.

She made the U.S. national team in 2014, tallying 58 points in 87 career games, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and silver in 2022.

"Dani has had an incredible career in hockey," Gophers coach Brad Frost said in a news release. "... For us at the Gophers, she was tenacious on the puck. She had amazing speed, went hard to the net and got rewarded for her efforts. Other players can learn a lot from how Dani played. More than that, Dani is an awesome human being. She will be very successful in whatever comes next and we wish her all the best."