Introduction: Host Michael Rand had a different sort of Twins experience on Wednesday as he and his family attended a game. It was the first time his 3-year-old had been to a Twins game, and the first one his 6-year-old could remember. He watched how they and his 9-year-old interacted with the sights and sounds, gaining a different appreciation for the nine-inning process. It definitely helped that the Twins won — and they got some good Royce Lewis injury news on the same day.

9:00: Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings are trying to turn the page after a tough week.

12:00: Can the Gophers football team do the same? Star Tribune beat writer Randy Johnson dissects where they are at after last week's blown lead at Northwestern, while Rand takes note of an interesting P.J. Fleck commentary on Name, Image and Likeness.

29:00: Damian Lillard to the ... Bucks?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports