Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes in-depth on the numbers inside the Wild's struggles at even strength this year. What was a boon for them a year ago is suddenly a glaring weakness, and only better special teams are propping up a quickly deteriorating season.

10:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the trade that sent out D'Angelo Russell and brought back Mike Conley Jr. (plus draft picks). It signifies a change in hierarchy and style for the Wolves while also preserving some future salary flexibility. What was the underlying reason for the move and where does the organization go from here?

35:00: Justin Jefferson won a major award but Kirk Cousins stole the show.

