The scheduling gods did the Timberwolves no favors in following up a 9 p.m. central start in Denver on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home tip against Toronto. Some players didn't make it home until past 4 a.m. last night.

But at the end of the season, all games count the same regardless of fatigue level, and the Wolves summoned the focus and intensity required to win just in time in a 128-126 win over the middling Raptors.

With the teams tied 126-126, D'Angelo Russell drew a foul on his patented rip-through move and hit both free throws to give the Wolves a 128-126 lead with 9.9 seconds remaining. O.G. Anunoby missed a three from the right corner, nearly the same location Jaden McDaniels missed a potential game-winner against Utah on Monday, and the Wolves escaped with a win they didn't look like they would get.

They trailed by as much as 18 in the game and were down as much as 14 in the fourth quarter when a Russell (25 points) shooting barrage helped them tie the game. He spurred the comeback with four fourth-quarter threes and 16 points. A three from Anthony Edwards tied it up 124-124 with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining while the Wolves clamped down defensively in the final minutes. Toronto shot 59 percent through three quarters and 32 in the fourth.

Edwards finished with 23 while Kyle Anderson had 20 and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 29.