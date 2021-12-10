MILWAUKEE — A Dane County Sheriff's Deputy was injured while arresting a woman who was driving erratically early Friday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a deputy sheriff attempted to pull the woman over in the Town of Pleasant Springs. As the woman tried to flee the traffic stop, her vehicle struck the squad car twice, both times at low speeds. The deputy chased after the woman for nearly four miles, with speeds ranging from 40 mph to 69 mph.

The woman then stopped her vehicle, exited and aggressively approached the deputy sheriff. The deputy arrested her, but the woman struggled against him. The deputy was injured during the arrest and later received treatment at a local hospital before being released.

The woman was charged for driving while intoxicated, Felony Fleeing and injuring a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest.