A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Rose Klimmek of Ramsey:

1 Pierz Freedom Fest. The Fabulous Armadillos opened the event at the Pierz, Minn., ball fields. Jo Dee Messina sang her hits, a new release and covers of Christian artists. Kip Moore delivered his radio hits and tunes from his new album.

2 Brown Boy's Benefit, Willow Tree Winery. At a fundraiser in Ham Lake for the TB1 Fund, country stars Michael Ray and Alannah McCready helped raise money for Minnesota families with children in neonatal intensive care units. The benefit drew more than 900 people.

3 Dan + Shay. After worrying fans that the duo was done, Dan + Shay released three new songs. The pair posted a video, titled "The Drive," to their social media pages updating fans on their now-encouraging future. The songs sound smooth and energized with a deep emotional delivery.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Lakefront Music Fest and TC Summer Fest. Simultaneous multi-band, two-day, one-stage festivals. The 14th annual Lakefront was kind of a free-wheeling party in a spacious park whereas the inaugural TC Summer Fest was an orderly parade of bands in the Twins ballpark. Even though Lynyrd Skynyrd sounded a little tired, they still entertained a well-lubricated sell-out crowd in Prior Lake. The inspiring Imagine Dragons didn't fill Target Field but with only two months' notice and pricey tickets, it was a hard sell in downtown Minneapolis. See you next year at both fests.

2 Bela Fleck, the Dakota. The adventurous banjo master rediscovered his bluegrass heart and funny bone in a generous set. Though the sounds were traditional, the pickin' wasn't, with each player in the tight sextet getting solo space (shoutouts to mandolinist Sierra Hull and fiddler Michael Cleveland). Highlight: An improvised medley by request of "St. Anne's Reel" and "Rawhide."

3 John Mayer on Dead & Company. After the last planned concert by the Grateful Dead spinoff last weekend, he posted on Instagram how the eight-year part-time experience grew (and humbled) him as a person and musician. He concluded that they are "still a band — we just don't know what the next show will be. I speak for us all when I say that I look forward to being shown the next shaft of light… I know we will all move towards it together."

to contribute: popmusic@startribune.com