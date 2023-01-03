Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched the scary situation unfold along with so many of you on Monday as Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals. In addition to obviously hoping for the best outcome for Hamlin, Rand also encourages you to listen to those who played the game. They're the ones who have the best insights into what it must have felt like Monday.

5:00: The Wolves showed some heart and fight in a big win over Denver on Monday. Can they keep it up as the season goes along.

8:00: The Vikings film review focuses on the Packers shutting down Justin Jefferson and some of the woes of the Vikings' offensive line. Plus some more amazing Vikings poetry.

33:00: Will the offensive line be the Vikings' undoing?

