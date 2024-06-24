Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Rapidan Dam near Mankato is in "imminent failure condition," Blue Earth County officials warned Monday.

County officials are warning residents downstream after debris from rising waters due to recent rains has washed out a portion of the dam and several buildings nearby, county officials said.

"The dam could fail," Eric Weller, Blue Earth County emergency management director, said in a phone call Monday.

Everyone deemed to be in danger has already been notified and many have evacuated, Weller said, adding that anyone who hasn't already been contacted is probably not at risk.

Swelling water has "significantly cut around the west side of the dam," and debris is accumulating in the river, a statement from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office on Facebook Monday morning said.

"We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies," the statement said.

Authorities are monitoring bridges for County Road 33 and County Road 90 for debris passing downstream and may close them if needed. Xcel Energy and county infrastructure is part of the debris in the river, the statement said.

The Rapidan Dam is on the Blue Earth River and is about 12 miles southwest of Mankato. The river is not expected to crest until tomorrow.

Rising waters on the river undercut an Xcel Energy electrical transfer substation, leaving some 600 customers without power, Weller said.



