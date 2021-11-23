Dalvin Tomlinson, a key run-stopper as a defensive tackle for the Vikings, has gone on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 protocols list and is expected to miss Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Tomlinson, a 27-year-old former Alabama standout, is coming off a strong game against the Green Bay Packers, a victory which enabled the Vikings to get to 5-5.

After four years with the Giants, Tomlinson signed as a free agent, getting a two-year, $22 million deal in Minnesota.

His absence on Sunday would mean the Vikings would play without Tomlinson and Michael Pierce, who remains on injured reserve with the elbow injury he sustained in early October. The Vikings planned for the Pierce/Tomlinson tandem to shore up the middle of their defensive line this season; they'll face the 49ers' eighth-ranked run offense without both of them.

The Vikings also activated guard Dakota Dozier, who had been on the practice squad's COVID-19 list. Fullback Garrett Groshek and center Spencer Pulley were released from the practice squad.