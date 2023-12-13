Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-8, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Mavericks are 10-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 120.2 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota scores 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.0%). The Timberwolves average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 32.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (elbow), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (quad).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.