Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Mavericks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 109-108 in the last matchup. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points, and Naz Reid led the Timberwolves with 23 points.

The Mavericks are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 in conference matchups. Minnesota is the top team in the Western Conference giving up just 106.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks average are 11.4 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.5). The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 18.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 109.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Mike Conley: day to day (soleus).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.