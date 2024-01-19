Tap the bookmark to save this article.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Dakota Joshua broke a tie with 58 seconds left in the second period and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots and Elias Pettersson also scored to help the Canucks improve to 30-11-4, good for a one-point lead over East-leading Boston. Teddy Blueger, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander had assists.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves. Arizona dropped to 21-19-3.

Joshua put Vancouver ahead by burying his own rebound past Ingram for his 12th goal of the season.

Pettersson scored with 3:11 left in the first hammering home a one-timer off a feed from Quinn Hughes. Dermott and the Coyotes responded two minutes later.

