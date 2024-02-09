Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Workers were attempting Thursday night to fix Dakota County's 911 call service, which has been down since shortly after 6 p.m., Dakota 911 Executive Director Heidi Hieserich said.

Hieserich noted that there were other 911 centers outside Dakota County experiencing outages but that the list of places impacted had yet to be determined,

"We'll be working with our provider to identify the cause of the issue," she said.

While the service is down, those who dial 911 will be routed to a different 911 call center elsewhere in the state, Hieserich said. "Their calls will be answered," she said.

Dakota County residents on Thursday night posted screenshots of the emergency alert, which stated there was a "service disruption" and that workers were attempting to restore service.