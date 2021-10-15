"The Daily Show" has served as a launching pad for a number of comedians, including Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver. Add Ronny Chieng to that list.

The 35-year-old comic kicked off a three-night run Thursday at Acme Comedy Club, giving the sold-out audience more of the signature frustration that has made him a standout correspondent on the long-running Comedy Central series.

Much of his act consisted of swatting at such familiar gnats as anti-vaxxers and pompous Americans who snub their noses at the rest of the world. But he was most animated when he went after more obscure targets, including weed users, Mr. Bean and comedy reviewers.

Chieng checked his notes more than a few times and seemed to be a bit disorganized, but you can expect a lot of that during this post-pandemic period as even top-notch comics get used to performing before live audiences.

Opener Julie Kim delivered a more polished act. The Canadian standup delivered smart material about marriage and giving birth. She's worth keeping an eye on.

Their shows on Friday and Saturday at the Acme are sold out.