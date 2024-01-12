Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand listens back on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's season-ending news conference and receives confirmation of the crux of this offseason. The Vikings like Kirk Cousins, and Cousins likes the Vikings. But whether there is a contract that suits both sides is another question — one that from Rand's perspective leads to the answer of "no."

9:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand to talk through a quiet Twins offseason. But Miller reminds us that this is the time of year the Twins tend to start making their moves. In 2023, for instance, a loud January brought the Carlos Correa signing and the Luis Arraez/Pablo Lopez trade. Plus Miller and Rand get into Twins TV discussions and Joe Mauer's firm Hall of Fame standing.

36:00: Rand can't believe what he just read about Florida State and NIL.

