Take a time out, stop and smell the daffodils. At least that's the urging behind the upcoming Daffodil Society of Minnesota's Spring Flower Show. Slated for May 6 (1-6 p.m.) and May 7 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the grand display in the Heritage Room and Bachman's garden center (6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.) will feature hundreds of daffodil blooms in a wide range of colors, sizes and shapes for revelers to enjoy. Local experts will also be on hand to answer questions. The event is free. (daffodilmn.org; daffodilmn1@gmail.com; 612-581-3426)