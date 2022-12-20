TEMPE, Ariz. — Evgenii Dadonov scored at 3:52 of overtime, Sam Montembeault stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Montembeault made some tough saves in the third period and the Canadiens controlled the puck for most of the overtime. Dadonov won it by skating up the middle of the ice and beating Karel Vejmelka.

Christian Dvorak had a goal against his former team and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal

Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored, and Vejmelka had 20 saves for the Coyotes, who lost despite have 13 more shots on goal.

Arizona had the early jump, creating numerous good scoring chances early while outshooting Montreal 17-5 in the first period. Montembeault was sharp to keep it scoreless, starting with a sliding kick save and through two penalty kills. He ended the first period by stopping Lawson Crouse from just outside the crease after coughing up the puck behind his own net.

The goals came in a hurry in the second period.

Caufield broke the tie 49 seconds in, using a toe drag to set up a wrister that beat Vejmelka from the right circle. It was Montreal's first goal in the first or second period in six games.

Schmaltz needed 35 seconds to tie it, lifting a shot over Montembeault from between the circles. Dvorak, who played five seasons in the desert, put Montreal back up three minutes later, redirecting Arber Xhekaj's shot from near the blue line.

Maccelli had the Coyotes' answer midway through the period, beating Montembeault between the pads on a short breakaway.

The scoring chances all but dried up in the third period.

Montembeault made a difficult save on Lawson Crouse on a shorthanded 2-on-1 and got some help when Shayne Gostisbehere's shot from the right circle hit the crossbar.

NOTES

Coyotes F Liam O'Brien missed his second straight game and is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. ... Montreal D Mike Matheson did not play and is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. D David Savard also missed his eighth game with an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured-reserve list retroactive to Dec. 4. ... The Canadiens announced they will honor P.K. Subban at the Bell Centre on Jan. 12 when they face Nashville.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

Coyotes: At Vegas on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports