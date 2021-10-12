ONTARIO, CALIF. – D'Angelo Russell had 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists as the Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 128-100 on Monday night.

Russell was 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-4 from three-point range.

The Wolves, now 3-0 in the preseason, shot 51.6% from the field and made 14 three-pointers.

A 40-point second quarter gave them a 67-57 lead at halftime.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each had 17 points.

NEWS SERVICES