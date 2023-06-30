Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PRAGUE — An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off its 57th edition with an award planned for Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in ''Gladiator,'' is to be honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema on the opening night Friday.

Crowe, a New Zealand native, will also perform with his band Indoor Garden Party on Friday and will present his movie ''Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World'' the following day.

Organizers will also honor Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 8. The grand jury will consider 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.