For 100 years, generations of Minnesotans and people from across the nation have come through the lobby doors of the historic, jewel box theaters in downtown Minneapolis, taking their seats in the Hennepin Theatre District and being transported as the lights dim and the curtain rises.

Over the years, these theaters and the art performed on their stages have surprised and delighted, prodded and provoked. They have explored social issues and ideas and have provided understanding and healing, even through the most challenging of times.

It wasn't always so. In the decade leading up to 1990, all three theaters were vacant and boarded up after a series of owners decided the upkeep wasn't worth the cost, and Hennepin Avenue wasn't active enough to support a full traveling Broadway season. Thankfully, that all changed when the city led the way and purchased the theaters, restored them and brought them back to their original glory.

The State Theatre reopened after restoration in 1991. The Orpheum followed in 1993, and "Miss Saigon" opened there in 1994. Finally, the Pantages was restored and reopened in 2002. The city imposed a modest theater restoration fee on tickets in the late 1990s that financed their restoration.

In 2005, city leaders, along with performing arts visionaries Fred Krohn and Tom Hoch, developed a plan to ensure the futures of the theaters. Hennepin Theatre Trust was established in 2000 as a nonprofit organization to assume responsibility for and guarantee their future. In 2005, the trust executed a lease and bond financing with the city of Minneapolis to transition ownership of the theaters from the city to the trust over 30 years.

The rest is musical theater history, in short in the words of Elphaba from "Wicked," we "have been changed for good."

This year, the city and Hennepin Theatre Trust celebrate the 100-year birthdays of the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters. But that's not all we're celebrating.

This week, the trust, in partnership with Minnesota-based Bremer Bank, announced that it has repaid the bonds the city of Minneapolis issued in 2005 for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters — 13 years ahead of schedule.

The trust is fulfilling the city's original vision after the expert restorations of these century-old theaters, by expertly maintaining them, programing them hundreds of nights per year, ensuring accessibility to all and guaranteeing their futures for generations to come.

Over the past few decades, Hennepin Theatre Trust's impact has grown substantially. More than 7 million people have experienced the excitement of Broadway and concerts on Hennepin Avenue throughout more than 5,000 events. The trust has been a strong partner in invigorating the Hennepin Theatre District with world-class entertainment and large-scale urban art installations featuring the work of our diverse communities. The trust's education program has served more than 100,000 high school students across Minnesota, some of whom are performing on Broadway today.

Since the theaters have been restored, their economic impact is well over $1 billion, with the effects felt in arts, education, restaurants, hotels, parking, transportation and increased property values in the downtown, all of which benefits the entire state.

Over the course of many years, city leadership including several mayors and dozens of City Council members believed the performing arts would contribute to a vibrant and bustling downtown and further the vitality of our state. We supported and funded the move of the Shubert Theater by nationally recognized Artspace Projects to create the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts on Hennepin as well. Now, that broad arts-as-economic-development vision is coming to fruition.

All Minnesotans can be proud that our community can sustain a nationally recognized performing arts district, contributing to our identity and pride as Minnesotans. As we look to the future, we know that the power of the arts in our community will continue to grow. As the title character in "Hamilton" might say, "there's a million things we haven't done, but just you wait."

Lisa Goodman is a member of the Minneapolis City Council. Scott Benson is a former council member and has served on Hennepin Theatre Trust's board of directors.