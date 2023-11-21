Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Already the league's all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games to start a season. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 9 beyond the arc.

It's Curry's seventh game this season with 30 or more points, and 10th with at least 25.

Thompson entered the night shooting 15 of 42 (3 of 19 from 3-point range) over his previous four games but came out strong early against the Rockets with three 3s and 12 points in the first quarter. He finished 7 of 16 and had five 3-pointers.

Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists helping Golden State to its 12th consecutive win against Houston.

One night after a one-point loss to the Lakers, the Rockets trailed by 14 and were behind by double digits much of the night.

Alperen Sengun had 30 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17, and Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green each had 16.

The Rockets, winless in five road games this season, haven't beaten the Warriors since Feb. 20, 2020.

Curry got off to a slow start but made a four-point play late in the second quarter to go with a pair of 3s. He made his milestone fourth 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put the Warriors ahead 100-87.

Rockets: Play the Grizzlies at home Wednesday. Houston has lost nine of the last 10 games between the two teams.

Warriors: Visit the Suns on Wednesday. Phoenix beat Golden State earlier this season.

