Curious Minnesota

Listen: What is Minnesota's deepest lake?

A biker rides near the Rally Center at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in 2017. Former mines in that area are among the deepest lakes in the stat
A biker rides near the Rally Center at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in 2017. Former mines in that area are among the deepest lakes in the state.

— Leila Navidi, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
February 01, 2024 - 3:28 PM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Sometimes, what seems like a simple question unravels into something much more complex and surprising than we expected. That was the case with the question behind this episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast, regarding the deepest lake in Minnesota.

Reporter Chloe Johnson and graphics artist Jake Steinberg, who worked on a Curious Minnesota story about this question, joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their reporting journey to find which lake dips the lowest.

Further reading:

What is Minnesota's deepest lake? (November 2023 Curious Minnesota article)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access