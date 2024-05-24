Curious Minnesota

Listen: Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?

Then-Mayor of St. Paul Norm Coleman and Lowertown artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken unveiled a statue of Snoopy at the Black Dog Cafe in 2000.
Then-Mayor of St. Paul Norm Coleman and Lowertown artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken unveiled a statue of Snoopy at the Black Dog Cafe in 2000.

— JOEY MCLEISTER, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
May 24, 2024 - 7:48 AM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

It was difficult to walk around downtown St. Paul in the early 2000s without running into Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and Charlie Brown. Over five summers, the "Peanuts on Parade" public art campaign peppered the beloved comic strip characters throughout creator Charles Schulz's hometown.

Reporter Katie Galioto joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the background of this project, and where some of these statues can be found today.

Further reading:

Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access