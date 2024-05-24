Listen: Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It was difficult to walk around downtown St. Paul in the early 2000s without running into Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and Charlie Brown. Over five summers, the "Peanuts on Parade" public art campaign peppered the beloved comic strip characters throughout creator Charles Schulz's hometown.

Reporter Katie Galioto joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the background of this project, and where some of these statues can be found today.

