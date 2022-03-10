Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Historical markers peppered around Minnesota help keep the state's rich history alive. But few are as intriguing — and controversial — as the landmark for Minnesota's most ancient artifact: the "World's Oldest Rock."

On the Curious Minnesota podcast, Eric Roper and Ash Miller discuss the 3.5-billion-year-old history behind this claim on a historical marker in Granite Falls. And they delve into the reasons why Minnesota boasts some very unique geology.

Further reading:

Does Minnesota really have the 'World's Oldest Rock'? (August 2022 Curious Minnesota story)