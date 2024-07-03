Curious Minnesota

Listen: What is the oldest tree in Minnesota?

Twisting branches protrude from the Legacy Tree in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
July 03, 2024 - 1:32 PM

The Curious Minnesota podcast has featured a number of old things, from the state's oldest building to one of the world's oldest rocks. This episode is about a journey to visit another Minnesota artifact: the state's oldest known tree.

Star Tribune cartographer Jake Steinberg and photographer Anthony Soufflé joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their winter trip to the Boundary Waters to report on this topic.

Further reading:

This ancient tree is one of the oldest in Minnesota. The warming climate might kill it.


Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.  612-673-1732
