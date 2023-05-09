Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota's largest city, Minneapolis, is much smaller than cities elsewhere in the country that it considers peers — like Seattle and Denver. This is partly because the city did not annex its surrounding suburbs. (It is also because Minneapolis and St. Paul never merged, a topic for a future podcast episode.)

Eric Roper, who wrote an article on this topic, joined host Ash Miller on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss why the greater Minneapolis area fragmented into a web of smaller cities — instead of consolidating.

