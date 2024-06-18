Curious Minnesota

Listen: Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

Fergus Falls State Hospital in 1915. The building, a massive structure spanning a third of a mile, is still standing. Its patient population peaked at about 2,000 during the Great Depression.

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
June 18, 2024 - 11:26 AM

Like many states, Minnesota shuttered the controversial institutions that once housed mentally ill people. But the plan to replace these facilities with new types of treatment options remains incomplete.

Reporter Chris Snowbeck, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the important and complex history of mental health care in Minnesota.

Further reading:

Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

Chris Snowbeck's 2023 series on mental health care: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

