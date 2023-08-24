Listen: Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink?

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

The introduction of margarine in the United States in the late 1800s was very controversial in butter-producing states like Minnesota.

Prompted by fears that margarine would undercut butter in the marketplace, lawmakers in Minnesota and elsewhere imposed taxes and regulations to tamp down margarine's success — including a requirement that it be dyed pink.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss this surprising tale from Minnesota history.

Further reading:

Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)