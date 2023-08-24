Curious Minnesota

Listen: Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink?

Margarine was a controversial addition to American diets in the late 19th Century.
Margarine was a controversial addition to American diets in the late 19th Century.

— iStock

By Eric Roper , Star Tribune
August 24, 2023 - 4:14 PM

See more of the story

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

The introduction of margarine in the United States in the late 1800s was very controversial in butter-producing states like Minnesota.

Prompted by fears that margarine would undercut butter in the marketplace, lawmakers in Minnesota and elsewhere imposed taxes and regulations to tamp down margarine's success — including a requirement that it be dyed pink.

Reporter Brooks Johnson, who wrote a story on the topic for Curious Minnesota, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss this surprising tale from Minnesota history.

Further reading:

Why did Minnesota once require margarine to be dyed pink? (June 2023 Curious Minnesota story)

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
Next in Local

Most Read

    Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access