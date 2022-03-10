Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota has more residents of Finnish ancestry than any other state. That's the result of mass immigration from Finland that occurred in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The story of Finns immigrating to Minnesota is distinct from the Swedes and Norwegians. Eric Roper, who wrote a story on this topic, discussed the reasons why with Ash Miller on the Curious Minnesota podcast.

