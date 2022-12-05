Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The 1990 race for governor was one of the most remarkable elections in recent Minnesota history.

The Republican-endorsed candidate for governor, Jon Grunseth, withdrew from the race just days before Election Day amid a cloud of allegations. His last-minute replacement on the ballot, Arne Carlson, went on to defeat DFL incumbent Rudy Perpich — the state's longest-serving governor.

Reporter Randy Furst joined Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast (audio below) to discuss the campaign and a television debate that may have impacted the outcome of the election.

Debate clip used with permission by Twin Cities Public Television.

Related reading:

Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections? (September 2022 Curious Minnesota story)