CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain prior to the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Suzuki was injured in Thursday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati when he he stole second in the third inning and jammed his hand on the bag. He left the contest and has not played since.

Suzuki is batting .245 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games. The roster move was retroactive to Friday.

The Cubs also designated veteran right-hander Robert Gsellman for assignment and selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa.

Gsellman is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in eight relief appearances, including a scoreless ninth inning in the first game. After six seasons with the Mets, the right-hander joined the Cubs as a non-roster invitee in spring training.

Hughes is 0-0 with a 2.57 and nine strikeouts for the Cubs in five relief appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports