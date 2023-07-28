Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals.

Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. The Cardinals said Contreras had a scalp laceration and was day to day to return to the lineup.

Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.

Mikolas acted stunned by the umpires' decision. He stopped while walking off and appeared to gesture and call over to the Cubs dugout, apparently signaling them to come out on the field.

Marmol argued the ejection and also was sent to the clubhouse.

Dakota Hudson came in to pitch for St. Louis. He gave up a single, walked two, and was touched for a ground-rule double. Chicago led 3-0.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports