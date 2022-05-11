Yennier Cano, an intriguing Cuban reliever, has been called up by the Twins from the Saints before Wednesday's game against the Astros at Target Field.

The 28-year-old righthander signed as a 25-year-old for $750,000 in international bonus money in June, 2019. He progressed through the Twins farm system and has 115 strikeouts in 98 innings with a 2.98 ERA.

In nine games with St. Paul (12 innings) he has 14 strikeouts and has given up only one run.

Reliever Danny Coulombe (hip impingement) will go on the injured list to make room for Cano. Coulombe, who left Tuesday's game, has a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings.

Reliever Jhon Romero was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has right biceps tendinitis and has missed the past 17 games.

Behind Justin Verlander, the Astros won Tuesday's series opener 5-0.

Chris Archer, who has a 3.26 ERA and is seeking his first decision as a Twin, pitches tonight against Houston's Jose Urquidy (1-2, 4.56). First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. (BSN).

ASTROS LINEUP

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, DH

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, 1B

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Jeremy Pena, SS

Jose Siri, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, DH

Gilberto Celestino, LF

Royce Lewis, SS