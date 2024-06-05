Cash registers at Cub grocery stores were experiencing technical issues Wednesday afternoon requiring cashiers to manually enter item codes instead of scanning items during checkout.

The problems are impacting all Cub stores.

"The staffed registers at CUB continue to require manual UPC entry, but the majority of the [self]-checkouts are continuing to function normally," according to a statement from Cub parent company United Natural Foods, Inc. "CUB's store technology team is deploying a fix to the staffed registers now. We expect these to be back in service by the end of the [Wednesday]."

Some Minnesotans posting on social media Wednesday reported delays as they were trying to check out. Twin Cities journalist Dymanh Chhoun posted from what appears to be a Cub in Bloomington on X, formerly Twitter, "price scanner is not working right now, so the cashier has to input the numbers of the products manually, one by one."

