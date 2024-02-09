Seconds matter when there is a fire, and the Crystal Police Department has a new tool that can help tamp down a blaze until firefighters arrive.

The Minnesota Masonic Charities recently gave the department a FireTKO fire suppression tool, a device which releases an aerosol chemical that helps suppress fires in seconds, according to Illinois-based W.S. Darley & Company, which makes and markets the product.

"Hopefully we won't need to use it, but if we do, we have a new capacity to save lives," said Crystal Police Department Lt. Justin Tourville.

The device, which looks like a small suitcase, is activated by pulling two pins, similar to using a grenade. The device can then be tossed into a building or house, where it releases chemicals that are safe for humans and pets. It can reduce the temperature of a fire by 1,000 degrees in less than a minute, the manufacturer said.

A FireTKO costs about $1,100.