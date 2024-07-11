The Crystal Police Department asked the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to file formal charges against a man who allegedly has ties to the theft of Judy Garland's famous "Wizard of Oz" footwear.

The suburban police department is asking that Jerry Hal Saliterman, 76, be charged with organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, and domestic assault, based on evidence found at his home during the ruby slippers investigation. Earlier this year, Saliterman was indicted by a federal jury for the theft of a major artwork — a traveling pair of the ruby slippers worn by the actress in the classic film — and witness tampering.

The FBI, tracking the ruby slippers case, asked the Crystal Police Department to take on the investigation of the other $400,000 in merchandise and artwork found during investigations at Saliterman's home, seemingly stolen goods collected over 18 years. Tools used for burglary and ledgers with details of eBay sales were also located, according to a news release from the police department.

The slippers, recovered in a sting operation in 2018, were one of several pairs worn by Garland in the film and were owned by Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw when they were stolen.

Local investigators said there is evidence that he was in a long-term pattern of domestic harassment against his wife to keep her from telling authorities about the crime ring. His physical assaults and threats "caused his wife to live in constant fear for many years," according to the news release.

Terry Jon Martin pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing the slippers in October 2023, sharing scant details about the 2005 heist from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids. He told of taking a sledgehammer to the museum's emergency exit and the plexiglass display case. After his unnamed fence told him that the slippers weren't made with real gems, he never saw them again, he said.

Investigators said they were buried in a clear plastic case in Saliterman's backyard for years after being first treated to erase DNA.

Martin, who was in a wheelchair and on oxygen when he faced the federal judge, was sentenced to supervised probation and to make restitution payments to the museum.

The keepers of the Judy Garland Museum are in the process of trying to secure money to purchase the ruby slippers when they go up for auction in December. They received $100,000 from the state as part of the Minnesota Legacy Finance Bill. The slippers are currently on a world tour.