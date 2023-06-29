DULUTH — American Queen Voyages is ending its Great Lakes tours, which has included cruises on Lake Superior that made stops in Duluth.

The Florida based company plans to focus on its river cruises and sell its two Great Lakes vessels, according to a news release. Ocean Navigator has docked in the Duluth harbor twice this month as part of round-trip tours from Chicago that also made stops in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Michigan according to the 2023 brochure.

This season's scheduled voyages through November 2023 will remain unchanged.

American Queen Voyages has hosted Great Lakes cruises since 2019 — though Duluth has only recently seen the return of passenger ships. The Viking Octantis, which docked in May 2022, was the first since 2013.

"All of our focus is being put into updating and enhancing our popular river product with strategic partnerships and an elevated culinary program, which we know have been very well received," Cindy D'Aoust, American Queen Voyages' president, said in the release.